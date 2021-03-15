Centre County is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Here’s how to schedule one

As COVID-19 vaccine production ramps up and appointments become available, Centre County residents don’t have to worry about finding a ride to receive their scheduled dose.

The Centre County Office of Transportation is providing free, door-to-door service to vaccination appointments. Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its rollout plan, which includes health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and people 16-64 who have a high-risk condition.

“As the fifth-largest geographic county in Pennsylvania, we know how vital public transportation is to our riders,” director David Lomison said in a Monday press release. “Finding a ride should not be a barrier to getting vaccinated. The Office of Transportation is here to help all of our residents from Philipsburg to Woodward, Boalsburg to Orviston, and everywhere in between.”

To schedule an appointment, residents are asked to call the Office of Transportation (355-6807) Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transportation must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by 2 p.m. Trips are available weekdays between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Throughout all phases of the vaccine rollout, the CCOT will provide free rides to those who are eligible to receive a shot and need a ride,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said in a statement.