The Bryce Jordan Center is set to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Here’s what to know 

The Bryce Jordan Center is set to add “COVID-19 vaccination site” to its resume.

More than 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to be administered Monday and Tuesday at the BJC by Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Development Director Monica Wright said.

”CVIM is thrilled to continue our vaccination efforts for the community; and thanks to Penn State and the use of their BJC, we can offer additional large-scale vaccine clinics,” Wright said. “We long for a sense of normalcy. Therefore, our goal is to vaccinate as many folks as possible, and with venues like the BJC, we move closer to our goal each week”

All appointments are filled. Those interested in receiving the vaccine can add their name to a waiting list at cvim.net/covid-vaccination.

Vaccines are expected to be doled out among those who meet phase 1A criteria of the state Department of Health’s rollout plan. Both clinics are scheduled to use a portion of the BJC’s concourse.

“As vaccines become widely available, Penn State strongly encourages participation as part of the effort to mitigate the long-term impact of COVID-19 in our communities,” university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois wrote in an email. “And we are pleased to be able to assist Centre Volunteers in Medicine in their efforts to make the vaccines available to the State College community.”

Penn State offered to help with vaccine distribution itself, but the state Health Department has not taken the university up on its proposal, President Eric Barron said in a statement last month.

The university has “extensive” distribution plans and is prepared to “assist quickly” if asked, Barron said.

“We’ve leveraged our considerable expertise in areas such as logistics, information technology, communications and health care — with various Penn State units and academic colleges stepping up — to formulate a robust plan to be prepared if the state looks to the university for further support,” Barron said. “This may provide a valuable option in meeting vaccinating our campus communities, as well as the surrounding communities, if asked.”