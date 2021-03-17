March 17 update: Centre County reports 78 new COVID-19 cases and 1,900-plus vaccinations

Centre County added 78 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day total this month.

The county has had 13,563 cases overall — 12393 confirmed and 1,170 probable — along with 63,301 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 14 COVID-19 patients between ages 54 and 90, a spokesperson said Wednesday. That’s three fewer patients than Tuesday’s update.

The state administered more than 105,000 new vaccine doses and has now given 3.84 million doses to 2.6 million people (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). Centre County residents received 1,929 additional doses. There have now been 33,644 partial vaccinations and 21,323 full vaccinations given to 33,799 people.

Pennsylvania reported 3,004 new cases to bring the total to 973,721. There have been 4.02 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, there have been 24,689 deaths, an increase of 37. Centre County’s total remains at 214.

The state has yet to update cases by ZIP code.