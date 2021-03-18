March 18 update: Centre County adds 102 COVID-19 cases, mostly in State College, on campus

Driven by a spike on Penn State’s campus and in State College, Centre County on Thursday posted the highest daily COVID-19 case total in almost six weeks.

There were 102 new cases, the largest one-day increase since Feb. 7. Two days from the anniversary of the county’s first COVID-19 case, there have been 13,665 cases in all (12,471 confirmed and 1,194 probable) along with 63,437 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 14 COVID-19 patients between ages 44 and 90, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s the same number of patients as in Wednesday’s update.

The state Department of Health also removed a death from the county’s total, which stands at 213.

Statewide, an additional 90,650 vaccines were administered. There have been 2.54 million partial vaccinations and 1.39 million full vaccinations given to 2.62 million people.

An additional 1,227 doses were given to Centre County residents. To date, 34,691 partial vaccinations and 21,503 full vaccinations have been administered to 34,868 people.

Pennsylvania reported 3,126 new cases to bring the total to 976,847. There have been 4.03 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 24,706 deaths, an increase of 17 from the previous day.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,794 (+12); 348 probable cases (+9)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,276 (+9)

16803 (State College): 1,204 (+11); 144 probable cases (+3)

16802 (University Park): 948 (+37); 51 probable cases (+8)

16686 (Tyrone): 939 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 773 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 417 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 343

16845 (Karthaus): 258 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 253 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 239 (-1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 238 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 178 (-1)

16844 (Julian): 176 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 155 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 119

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95 (-1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 75

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 60 (+1)

16872 (Rebersburg): 58 (+2)

16829 (Clarence): 56

16851 (Lemont): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 9 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Two new resident cases were reported in Centre County nursing homes. There have been 722 resident cases, 151 employee cases and 163 deaths in 17 long-term care facilities.