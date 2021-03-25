March 25 update: Pa. passes 1 million cases of COVID-19; Centre County adds 72 positives

Pennsylvania passed 1 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Keystone State added 3,623 cases to bring the total to 1,000,240 (853,113 confirmed and 147,127 probable). Pennsylvania joins seven other states to have passed the 1 million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Georgia and Ohio.

Pennsylvania has logged 4.08 million negative tests, and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported 72 new cases to bring the total to 14,136. Overall, there have been 12,915 confirmed cases and 1,221 probable cases along with 64,311 negative tests.

Hospitalizations continue to increase locally and across the state.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 18 and 84, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s two more patients than Wednesday’s update and the highest total since the Feb. 9 update.

Statewide, the average number of patients is about 4,500 less than the peak on Dec. 25, but the number has been increasing in recent days. Since last Thursday, the number of total patients has grown by about 150.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 24,917 deaths, an increase of 41. Centre County’s total did not change and remains at 213.

Statewide, an additional 104,733 vaccines were given (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities) to bring the total to 4.61 million. There have been 2.99 million partial vaccinations and 1.62 million full vaccinations administered; 1.62 million people are fully vaccinated and 1.47 million people are partially vaccinated (meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine)

Centre County residents received an additional 687 vaccinations, which brings the county’s total to 64,190. There have been 39,095 partial vaccinations and 25,095 full vaccinations given; 25,095 residents are fully vaccinated and 14,234 residents are partially vaccinated.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,944 (+20)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,322 (+7)

16803 (State College): 1,238 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,076 (+29)

16686 (Tyrone): 948 (+2)

16866 (Philipsburg): 777 (+1)

16870 (Port Matilda): 433 (-1)

16841 (Howard): 351 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 261 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 254

16827 (Boalsburg): 251

16875 (Spring Mills): 243

16822 (Beech Creek): 182 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 178 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 163 (+5)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95 (-1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 67 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 62

16854 (Millheim): 60

16872 (Rebersburg): 60 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 55 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 25

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 22 (+2)

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The state removed three resident case and one death from Centre County’s nursing home total. There have been 722 resident cases, 152 employee cases and 162 deaths at 18 long-term care facilities in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 69,021 resident cases, 14,160 employee cases and 12,890 deaths at 1,572 nursing and personal care homes.