All adults in Pa. will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what to know

Beginning next month, all Centre County adults will be eligible to schedule and receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

With increased vaccine allocations from the federal government, the state Department of Health and COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced a special initiative to accelerate the vaccine rollout plan to vaccinate targeted industry workers and those included in phases 1B, 1C and 2.

On April 19, all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.

“Pennsylvania’s vaccine providers have dramatically stepped up the pace of vaccinations to an average of 83,000 per day, moving the keystone state higher and higher in the rankings with other states,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Wednesday. “As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it’s time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day.”

The accelerated phased rollout schedule is as follows:

March 31 : Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers are eligible for the vaccine.

: Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers are eligible for the vaccine. April 5: All residents in Phase 1B, which includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees, will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

All residents in Phase 1B, which includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees, will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments. April 12: All residents in Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, public health, finance and construction, will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

All residents in Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, public health, finance and construction, will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments. April 19: All residents will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

In Centre County, 17,160 partial vaccinations have been administered, and 26,565 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.

Mount Nittany Health, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Boalsburg Apothecary and Moshannon Valley Pharmacy have waitlists available for sign-ups on their websites.