April 5 update: Centre County adds 56 COVID-19 cases over the weekend; Pa. reports 6,651

Centre County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases as the state’s vaccine program entered its next phase Monday.

With 31 cases reported Sunday and 25 on Monday, the county’s total rose to 14,873. Overall, there have been 13,575 confirmed cases and 1,298 probable cases along with 65,428 negative tests.

Pennsylvania’s vaccine program entered Phase 1B on Monday. Among those now eligible to make appointments for the vaccine are postal workers and clergy.

The state added 3,933 cases on Sunday and 2,718 on Monday for a total of 6,651 over the past two days. That brings Pennsylvania’s case total to 1,045,400. There have been 4.18 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 16 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 22 and 90, a spokesperson said Monday. That’s nine fewer patients than Friday’s update.

Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the country for total vaccine doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. More than 5.6 million doses have been given statewide, excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities.

Centre County’s positivity rate rose last week to 10.3% from 9.2%, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. Union County has the lowest rate at 1.3% while Cameron County has the highest rate at 20%. Pennsylvania’s positivity rate climbed to 9.4% from the previous week’s reading of 7.6%.

Centre County’s rate of 237.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the ninth highest in the state.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,157 (+14 since Saturday)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,417 (+10)

16803 (State College): 1,297 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 1,216 (+6)

16686 (Tyrone): 974 (+3)

16866 (Philipsburg): 797

16870 (Port Matilda): 456 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 376 (+6)

16828 (Centre Hall): 268 (+4)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16827 (Boalsburg): 261

16875 (Spring Mills): 253 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 191 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 185

16666 (Osceola Mills): 182 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 123

16877 (Warriors Mark): 105 (+1)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 79

16826 (Blanchard): 73 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 64

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 49 (+1)

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28 (+1)

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 25

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 12

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there were five deaths reported Monday and seven Sunday to bring the total to 25,200.