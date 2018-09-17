More rain, possible flooding headed for Centre County

A week after Centre County experienced flooding and evacuations, the remnants of Hurricane Florence will bring more rain to the area.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for northern and southern Centre County, Clearfield County and a dozen other counties in Pennsylvania, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The flash flood watch will be in effect through Tuesday morning.
Rain totals by Tuesday morning will average between 1 and 2 inches over most of the area, NWS said. Higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in some spots and could cause flooding.
Last week, as much as almost 7 inches of rain dropped on Centre County, leading to areas including Milesburg and Osceola to declare states of emergency as fire crews responded to flooded basements, flooded roadways and stranded vehicles.
