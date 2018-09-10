Some Milesburg residents evacuating due to flooding

As Bald Eagle Creek continues to rise, emergency crews have begun evacuating Milesburg residents.
The Centre County Water Task Force — which includes members of Milesburg, Howard, Pine Glen and Pleasant Gap fire companies, started evacuating residents Monday afternoon. According to Chris Monsell, assistant chief with Citizens Hook and Ladder, Eagle Valley Nursing Home has been evacuated and evacuations in the Central City area in Milesburg and Eagle Valley Community near Julian started around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company was also assisting in evacuation efforts.
According to the National Weather Service, Bald Eagle Creek, which runs through the middle of the borough, was at nearly 13 feet and expected to rise. Its flood stage is 11 feet.
Flooding was also reported in numerous area basements, and Citizens Hook and Ladder responded to a handful of calls to pump out basements, but Monsell expects the number to increase.
“Right now we’ve only had eight (basements) but it’s because there’s no place to put the water,” he said. “I have a feeling tomorrow will be our busiest time for pumping out, but tonight we’re just here for ... emergencies, trying to make sure everyone’s taken care of.”
All after-school activities in the Bald Eagle Area School District were canceled Monday.
The Philipsburg Fire Department was also kept busy Monday — handling approximately a dozen calls for service today, including road closures, flooded basements, water rescues and similar incidents, according to a Hope Fire Company Facebook post.
Check back to centredaily.com for updates.
Comments