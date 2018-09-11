How will Hurricane Florence affect Centre County?

Persistent rain and Tropical Storm Gordon leftovers have caused flooding, evacuations and road closures in Centre County over the past few days.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

From midnight Saturday to Tuesday morning, Centre County saw rainfall totals of 6.81 inches in Marysville, 6.24 in Clarence, 6.13 in Stormstown, 6.06 in Blanchard, 5.84 in State College and 5.2 in Lemont, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2.35 inches of rain fell on Penn State’s campus, according to Barry Lambert, senior meteorologist at NWS State College.

For Tuesday and most of Wednesday, it should just be mostly cloudy and mainly dry, Lambert said, with temperatures reaching the low- to mid-70s.

Late Wednesday will see showers, bringing a half an inch of rain potentially, he said.

Hurricane Florence, which is forecast to approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday, is “expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane” through Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florence is also expected to produce 15 to 20 inches of total rainfall, with “isolated maxima” to 30 inches near the track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. This could produce “life-threatening flash flooding.”

With Florence’s anticipated track, there’s nothing to push heavier, persistent rain toward central Pennsylvania, Lambert said.

“Probably the worst case scenario for us now with the track of Florence would be cloudy, drizzly or maybe a little bit of light rain as we head into this weekend, if it takes more of a northern track. If it takes a southern track … we might have a ridge of high pressure over us and beautiful weather for the weekend,” Lambert said.

“The better bet,” he said, will be some clouds and possible light rain.