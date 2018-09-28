Traveling to the Penn State White Out game? Here’s what you need to know about traffic

If you’re traveling to the Penn State-Ohio State White Out game Saturday, you should expect increased traffic congestion and delays in and around State College, according to a press release from State College police.

The release said roads used to access parking lots will have increased traffic volume and waiting times due to the anticipated attendance for the primetime matchup at Beaver Stadium.

The addition of ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning will also create backups and delays on many roads in town, police said.

Also, keep in mind that all of the parking around Beaver Stadium has been sold.

“We encourage motorists to plan their route and parking in advance and count on extended wait times in the traffic pattern to enter stadium lots,” police said. “We urge those going to the game to use alternate parking areas, including downtown municipal parking garages with available shuttle service when possible to reduce traffic on the roadways.”





CATA will be running its Gameday Shuttle on two different routes to Beaver Stadium, in addition to the Blue and White loops from campus locations, and Cole Transportation is providing a free shuttle service for those who park at the Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall.

Police caution motorists to avoid entering the stadium from Atherton Street and College Avenue, due to ongoing construction, and encourage entering stadium parking lots from U.S. Route 322 or Interstate 99.

Travelers can check roadway conditions at www.511pa.com.





Football parking information is available on www.gopsusports.com. Information about parking in downtown is available on the State College Borough website: http://www.statecollegepa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2289.