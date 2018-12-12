This intersection has seen 14 crashes in the past 2 years. Could this make it safer?

Harris Township is seeking a way to make the intersection of South Atherton Street and Warner Boulevard safer, according to a press release.
The township says there have been 14 crashes at the intersection since it was redone by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2016, and the majority of those crashes involved motorists making left turns against oncoming traffic.
In October, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection that injured a Boalsburg man.
Harris Township owns and is responsible for the traffic signals at the intersection, and the roads are owned and maintained by PennDOT, the release said.
PennDOT indicated that it’s “amenable” to reviewing a proposed change to the timing of the traffic signal, according to the township. PennDOT must approve any changes made to the traffic signal’s timing.
“We are now in the process of submitting the necessary study to PennDOT to justify changing the left turn arrows from protected/permitted (where cars can make left turns on a green light against oncoming traffic) to protected/prohibited (where cars can only make a left turn on the green arrow. The signal will change to a red light for the remainder of the cycle, meaning no left turns can be made against oncoming traffic),” the release said.
The township said that if PennDOT approves the change, new traffic signal equipment could be installed in the beginning of the new year.
