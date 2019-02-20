Here’s what’s closed Wednesday as Centre County prepares for more winter weather

One week after icy road conditions shut down Centre County school districts and businesses, another bout of winter weather is expected to hit the area with the same effect.
With a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Penn State canceled class for its University Park campus for the third time since Jan. 24. In a news release, the university said the campus will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.
“The decision to cancel all activities was determined to be in the best safety interest of faculty, staff and students, particularly those who must travel a distance,” the release stated.
As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, State College, Philipsburg-Osceola, Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area school districts have also canceled class. The Central Pennsylvania Institute for Science and Technology is closed, as well.
Centre County Christian Academy, Nittany Christian School, Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Young Scholars are closed.
College Township declared a snow emergency effective 7 a.m. Wednesday, with no parking on the streets until 48 hours after the snow has ended and streets have been cleared.
According to the National Weather Service, total snow and sleet accumulation Wednesday could be 3 to 7 inches. Snow is expected before 1 p.m., sleet from 1-4 p.m. and freezing rain and sleet after 4 p.m.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced commercial vehicle (including buses) bans on highways throughout the state, including Interstate 99 from I-80 in Centre County to the Turnpike at Breezewood, effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday. There will also be restrictions on empty, double trailers, motorcycles and recreation vehicles on I-80 through Centre County, starting at noon.
The following closures or cancellations have also been announced:
- CATA will run on a full service lite schedule Wednesday, with no HC, NE, VE, RC, RP, WE, or GL
District 6 has postponed all Wednesday and Thursday games. The boys will now play on Thursday at Forest Hills at 7:30 p.m. and the girls will now play on Friday night at 7 p.m. at home.
Check back for updates on this story.
