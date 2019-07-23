7 iconic downtown State College businesses for sale, according to real estate listing

Iconic State College businesses for sale Hotel State College and Co. and selling it's 13-room hotel, The Corner Room, Spats at the Grill, Bill Pickle's Tap Room, Zeno's Pub, Chumley's and The Basement Nightspot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hotel State College and Co. and selling it's 13-room hotel, The Corner Room, Spats at the Grill, Bill Pickle's Tap Room, Zeno's Pub, Chumley's and The Basement Nightspot.

Seven iconic downtown State College businesses at 100 W. College Ave. are for sale.

According to a real estate listing, Hotel State College and Co. is selling its 13-room hotel, The Corner Room, Spats at the Grill, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, Zeno’s Pub, Chumley’s and The Basement Nightspot.

The businesses have been listed for sale since May, and the listing was updated in late June, according to crexi.com. The building was built in 1855 and first known as Jack’s Roadhouse, said the site’s description.

The businesses, which occupy 38,327 square feet, are listed for $2.5 million, which includes the liquor license and all movable furniture, fixtures or equipment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was not clear from the listing whether the building is also for sale.

Joe Shulman, CEO of Hotel State College and Company, owns the building and all the businesses inside. Shulman has not yet responded to a call for comment.

Perry Russ, the property’s real estate agent and executive vice president with Zamias Services in Johnstown, did not return a call for comment.