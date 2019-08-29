A Pine Grove Mills restaurant is changing its identity under new ownership

Need somewhere new to wine and dine? Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019.

Old Oak Tavern in Pine Grove Mills is getting a makeover and a new identity.

Owned by Kathy Herr and her late husband Steve since 1985, the staple tavern will become Pine Grove Hall under the ownership of Liz Grove.

Grove bought the tavern in July, and wants to change some things up. For starters, she plans to add live music spanning “a variety of genres including rock, blues, jazz, bluegrass and classical music as it’s a great sounding room with a beautiful stage,” she said.

She also plans to update the interior, develop a new menu and hire staff this fall with a target opening date in the first quarter of 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pine Grove Hall will keep the liquor license from Old Oak Tavern, and Grove said she plans to continue serving beer, wine and cocktails along with a full food menu.

Last week, Grove and her team met with the Pine Grove Mills Small Area Plan committee and found the community was very supportive of the project.

“It’s very inspiring to see the excitement and support of the local community for the project,” she said. “The building is an important part of the history of Pine Grove Mills and we intend to keep this in mind as the project moves forward.”