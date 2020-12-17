What do Centre County neighborhoods look like after the snowstorm? Share your photos with us

Most people in Centre County woke up to more than a foot of snow Thursday, after a major snowstorm broke records across the Northeast.

What does it look like it your neighborhood? Are you shoveling, sledding or building snowmen? Share your photos and videos with us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com. We’ll update this story with images from across the county.

Here’s a look at the storm aftermath and how people are spending the snow day:

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We'll continue to fill in the map this morning, but here's an overview of where things stand right now. We'd love to see more reports from north-central PA between US-6, US-219, I-80, and US-15. #PAwx

Interactive map: https://t.co/K76qHocji1 pic.twitter.com/b7zl6Z2ZDO — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 17, 2020

Bellefonte is starting to shovel out. pic.twitter.com/K9jeoHyYF5 — Johanna (@JohannaSedgwick) December 17, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We live at CopperBeech and we got up so early (super excited) and have built a snowman,” Zicheng Cheng told the CDT. Photo provided

DJ Lilly in the northeast section of the Bellefonte Borough still had some digging out to do Thursday morning. Photo provided

Union Cemetery in Bellefonte is covered in snow on Thursday. (Photo submitted by DJ Lilly) Photo provided

make lemonade out of they said Posted by Sowers Harvest Café on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Aidan Alianiello plays in the snow Thursday in Park Forest. Photo provided

Aidan Alianiello plays in the snow Thursday in Park Forest. Photo provided