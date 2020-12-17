Centre Daily Times Logo
What do Centre County neighborhoods look like after the snowstorm? Share your photos with us

By CDT staff reports

Most people in Centre County woke up to more than a foot of snow Thursday, after a major snowstorm broke records across the Northeast.

What does it look like it your neighborhood? Are you shoveling, sledding or building snowmen? Share your photos and videos with us at cdtnewstips@centredaily.com. We’ll update this story with images from across the county.

Here’s a look at the storm aftermath and how people are spending the snow day:

Keep the snow pictures coming... pvpr@pennsvalley.org

Posted by Penns Valley Area School District on Thursday, December 17, 2020

IMG_3440.JPG
“We live at CopperBeech and we got up so early (super excited) and have built a snowman,” Zicheng Cheng told the CDT. Photo provided

IMG-5119.JPG
DJ Lilly in the northeast section of the Bellefonte Borough still had some digging out to do Thursday morning. Photo provided

IMG-5130.jpg
Union Cemetery in Bellefonte is covered in snow on Thursday. (Photo submitted by DJ Lilly) Photo provided

make lemonade out of they said

Posted by Sowers Harvest Café on Thursday, December 17, 2020

image (2).jpg
Aidan Alianiello plays in the snow Thursday in Park Forest. Photo provided

image (3).jpg
Aidan Alianiello plays in the snow Thursday in Park Forest. Photo provided

