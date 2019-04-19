Long-term delays expected next week on I-99 as median work picks up, PennDOT says

Work is underway on $82 million phase PennDOT construction manager Greg Sidorick discusses the progress on the U.S. Route 322 Potter Mills project. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PennDOT construction manager Greg Sidorick discusses the progress on the U.S. Route 322 Potter Mills project.

Delays are to be expected between the Bellefonte and Penn State exits on Interstate 99 as a long-term closure of the southbound passing lane will go into effect Monday, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

The lane closure is due to the cable median barrier installation work that began last week on more than 13 miles of the highway. The project is intended to enhance safety and reduce the potential for head-on collisions on high-volume traffic routes, PennDOT said in a release.

The lane closure will be lifted at noon Fridays on a weekly basis, as work progresses, PennDOT said.

Short-term daylight closures of the northbound lanes and shoulders between State College and Bellefonte will also be implemented.

“Travel delays should be expected, and drivers should be alert for slow moving and stopped vehicles throughout the work zone,” the release said.

Work on the $3.3 million project includes excavation of the median, installation of reinforcement bars and pouring concrete for the median barriers, and spans Centre, Clinton, Mifflin and Juniata counties.





Other routes included in the project are:

U.S. Route 322 in Centre County between the Park Avenue exit and Boalsburg;

U.S. Route 220 in Clinton County between Castanea and Jersey Shore;

U.S. Route 322 in Mifflin County between the Centre County line and Reedsville;

U.S. Route 22 in Mifflin County between Lewistown and McVeytown; and

U.S. Route 22 in Juniata County between Thompsontown and Millerstown

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. is the contractor on the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-December.

In other construction updates scheduled for next week, the westbound detour is set to return Tuesday through Friday in Potters Mills Gap, rerouting traffic onto Route 144 north and Route 45 west before returning to Route 322 in Boalsburg.

The detour will be in place while work is being done on drainage and pavement patching.

Flagging will be in place on Route 322 on April 27 to alternate eastbound and westbound traffic between Decker Valley Road and Route 144, for pavement patching and line painting.

The $82 million Potters Mills Gap project, begun in 2015, is in its third and final stage, with an expected completion date of October 2020.

On Atherton Street, motorists can expect left turns to be restricted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. throughout next week when traffic is reduced to a single lane headed toward Penn State near the Park Avenue intersection.

Motorists can keep pace with traffic conditions and travel delays by visiting www.511PA.com, following @511StateCollege on Twitter or calling 511.