‘We will miss all of you.’ Cafe located in Geisinger Gray’s Woods closing

Daily Dose Cafe located in the Geisinger Gray’s Woods building in Patton Township is closing.

Owner and manager Bromlyn Fitzgerald said she’s closing the cafe to “pursue other opportunities,” but told customers to “stay tuned for Daily Dose’s next evolution.”

The cafe’s last day of operation will be Aug. 16. Fitzgerald plans to pack everything up and put it in storage until her next venture is up and running.

Fitzgerald opened Daily Dose Cafe in March 2015, after working there about a year under different ownership. When her manager at the time decided to move to Pittsburgh to get married, she offered to sell the cafe to Fitzgerald.

A blended coffee drink at Daily Dose Cafe. Owner Bromlyn Fitzgerald is closing the cafe to pursue other opportunities. Photo provided by Bromlyn Fitzgerald

Knowing she would be out of a job if she didn’t take over the cafe, Fitzgerald said yes.

“I went from being an employee on Friday, to being my own boss on Monday,” she said.

A Bellefonte Area High School grad who studied dance at Penn State, Fitzgerald said she wasn’t prepared to run a business. But through a combination of the internet, her mom and an informal network of local business owners, she persevered.

“It’s just crazy what you can do and what you have to do and learn when you’re put into a situation where you think your back’s against the wall,” she said. “... Dance really helped me with improvising and thinking on your feet.”

She even opened up another cafe in the former HRB Systems building in Ferguson Township that ran for about a year, before she decided to focus solely on Daily Dose.

For the past three years, Fitzgerald said she tried to cultivate a cafe that supports local businesses. She serves locally roasted coffee, homemade baked goods and quick breakfast and lunch items.

“Owning a business is really hard, and there are lots of days where I wish I could just work for someone else,” she said. “But there are so many people that are patients (at Geisinger) that have become like regulars ... I’ll miss all the people that I’ve met.”

For now, Fitzgerald is focused on her next venture. She’s keeping her lips zipped for the time being, but said she’s not leaving Centre County.

“We will miss all of you and thank everyone for the support and patronage since the opening,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Keep in touch and look out ... for our newest adventure!”