‘Something needs to be done.’ Bellefonte Borough looks to improve pedestrian safety

With one fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash in the last year and a recent close call, Bellefonte is taking steps to improve pedestrian safety.

Some suggested ideas — safety islands, signage and flower baskets — might help slow drivers down, but before taking action, the borough needs approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. A special work session with public input is scheduled for April 19, so council can discuss downtown street safety.

In the meantime, borough staff is slated to meet Thursday with an engineer to discuss the feasibility of possible options and their implementation, Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said. Council also plans to send a letter to PennDOT to suggest possible solutions and express the need for action.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to keep our residents safe in these crosswalks,” Borough Council Vice President Randall Brachbill said after raising concerns during Monday’s council meeting.

He suggested adding flower baskets or planters around downtown intersections where safety has been an issue, as well as pedestrian signs and potentially increasing police patrol. While supportive of increasing safety, Stewart said the borough is limited in its ability to take action without having approval from PennDOT.

“If somebody gets hurt because of something we put in there and we didn’t have permission, it’s a huge liability factor against the borough,” Stewart said.

The West High Street and North Allegheny Street intersection has proven to be dangerous. In July 2020, a woman died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. No charges have been filed, but Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said last month that the state police at Rockview investigation is ongoing.

On Feb. 9, a woman sustained minor injuries after being hit in the same intersection. According to state data, 28 pedestrians were hit by drivers in Bellefonte between 2010 and 2019.

“Something needs to be done,” Brachbill said.