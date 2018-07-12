Delays expected as flagging set to resume along Potters Mills Gap project

While the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has suspended flagging through Potters Mills Gap this week due to the various festivals in the county, drivers can expect delays to resume Monday.
Overnight road work will resume Monday along U.S. Route 322, PennDOT said Thursday, with drainage cross pipe work taking place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the next two weeks.
“This work will require roadway flagging and traffic stops west of Route 144 (Old Fort Road),” a news release said.
Motorists with specific schedules and time deadlines are encouraged to add at least 20 minutes of extra travel time into their plans, PennDOT said. Alternate routes are available to passenger vehicles, including routes 45, 144, 26, 305 and 655.
The Potters Mills Gap project is in its third and final phase, the release said, dating back to 2015. PennDOT construction manager Greg Sidorick said the project is on schedule and slated to be complete in October 2020.
Up-to-date information on the project, including detours and delays, can be found at at PennDOT’s interactive website. Real-time updates on detours and delays can also be found at www.511PA.com, or by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter or calling 511.
