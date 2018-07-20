More traffic delays expected along Potters Mills Gap construction area

Drivers should prepare to add a little more time to their Potters Mills commute starting Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that traffic stops during daylight hours may resume along the U.S. Route 322 project through Potters Mills Gap, saying, “Rock fall work will make it necessary to stop traffic 15 minutes at a time in each direction from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.”
Work requiring traffic stoppage will be located between the Route 322/Route 144 intersection east of Decker Valley Road, a PennDOT news release said. An end date for the work was not indicated. Traffic back logs will be cleared out before each stop.
“Motorists with specific schedules and time deadlines are encouraged to build at least 30 minutes of extra travel time into their plans,” PennDOT said. Alternate routes, including Routes 45, 144, 26, 305 and 655 will be available, though PennDOT couldn’t guarantee these routes would be free of road work or delays.
This work is in addition to the previously reported drainage and cross-pipe work slated to run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and scheduled to continue into next week.
Additionally, PennDOT said, there were be a separate Route 322 work zone for milling and paving between Boalsburg and Big Spring Creek. This work will take place overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is slated to run Sunday through July 27.
“Drivers could encounter delays, with the potential for flaggers in the roadway,” the release said.
The Potters Mills Gap project is in its third and final phase. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State College, was awarded the $82.4 million bid to reconstruct the highway from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills with a four-lane extension and build a new intersection with state Route 144 that will be a part of the new local access road.
Additionally in Centre County, work is set to begin on State Route 64 in Walker Township near Snydertown Road closest to Lamar, PennDOT said. Bridge work along the route will have one lane closed along the route as well as a 12-foot width restriction along the nearby bridge.
Snydertown Road will also be closed where it intersects with Route 64 near the structure. This work is expected to be completed around Oct. 2.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is also starting construction along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 99 in College and Patton Townships, PennDOT said. Construction will consist of milling, resurfacing, concrete patching, shoulder upgrades and structure repair. A completion date on this project was not given.
Up-to-date information on projects, including detours and delays, can be found at at PennDOT’s interactive website. Real-time updates on detours and delays can also be found at www.511PA.com, or by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter or calling 511.
