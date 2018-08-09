Here’s why another boil water advisory has been issued for this Centre County area

Due to high water levels caused by the recent rainfall, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued a boil water advisory on Sunday for all customers of Rock Springs Water Authority in Ferguson Township.

The privately owned water company notified the DEP on Saturday that the excessive rainfall and localized flooding that hit areas across south-central Centre County on Friday submerged portions of their well’s infrastructure, the DEP said in an email.

The DEP then instructed Rock Springs to chlorinate the well and issue a boil water advisory until two consecutive raw water samples test negative for E. coli and total coliform bacteria.

The DEP said that the tap that would be used to draw those raw water samples was still submerged when staff members last visited the facility. Therefore, it is unknown when the advisory can be lifted.





According to the Rock Springs’ automated voice message, water should be boiled for at least a full minute until further notice.

Rock Springs customers are no strangers to dealing with boil water advisories. In June, an advisory was issued due to a power outage that prevented the system from working. Rock Springs had also asked customers to conserve water to help fill the tanks and build pressure, as there reportedly had been low to no pressure for much of the day.

An advisory was also issued in December for an unexpected chlorine flow issue.

The water company is a publicly traded company with about 600 connections and serves part of western Ferguson Township, as previously reported.