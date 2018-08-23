After nearly 3 weeks, Rock Springs customers no longer have to boil their water

After nearly three weeks under a boil water advisory, the boil water advisory for Rock Springs Water Company customers has been lifted.

The state Department of Environmental Protection confirmed Thursday that inspectors were on site Wednesday and the second consecutive round of water testing came back clean, giving Rock Springs the OK to lift the advisory.

Rock Springs Water Company customers, in western Ferguson Township, had been under a boil water advisory since Aug. 5.

The advisory was issued after excessive rainfall and localized flooding on Aug. 3 caused a significant portion of the well’s infrastructure to become submerged.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rock Springs notified the DEP, which advised the privately owned water company to chlorinate the well and issue a boil water advisory until two consecutive raw water samples test negative for E. coli and total coliform bacteria.





Customers were advised to boil all drinking water for at least a minute until further notice.

In an email update on Aug. 16, the DEP told the Centre Daily Times that it had been sending staff members to Rock Springs at least twice a week since the advisory was issued to check on the water situation, but gave no time frame for when the advisory might be lifted.

Ferguson Township announced Thursday afternoon that the State College Borough Water Authority would begin offering access to a 400-gallon water buffalo tank for Rock Springs customers, beginning Thursday evening.

In an email a few hours later, Ferguson Township said that the boil water advisory has been lifted, and the water buffalo service was suspended due to the advisory being lifted.

Rock Springs, a publicly traded company with about 600 connections, has not yet confirmed that the advisory has been lifted. The company’s automated voice message, dated Aug. 10, still says the boil water advisory is in place.