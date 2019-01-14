Snappy’s closed on Atherton Street last fall. Here’s what will take its place

A Uni-Mart is opening in the North Atherton Street building where Snappy’s Convenience Store had operated for more than 20 years.
Owner Medhat Aziz, who also owns Uni-Mart stores on South Atherton Street and in Pleasant Gap and Milesburg, said he expects to be ready for business on Friday. There’s some inventory on the shelves, and the store is open to customers.
“Right now if a customer comes in, we’ll take them,” Aziz said on Monday.
Snappy’s closed in October after being open for more since 1995 at 1209 N. Atherton St. A Snappy’s employee told the Centre Daily Times that unpredictability of construction and road projects on the street made it harder to continue regular operations.
Atherton Street construction has shut down for the winter, but is scheduled to pick back up in March.
“I know (construction) will affect me as well, but the construction is going to end and business is for the long run,” Aziz said.
To celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Aziz said regular gas will be discounted to the cash-only price of $1.99 per gallon and they will offer free coffee. When signage goes up on the building, another celebration will be held, he said.
