Penn State fraternity suspended following 17-year-old’s death at off-campus house

Penn State issued an interim suspension to a fraternity Tuesday until more information is known about the death of a 17-year-old visitor in a West College Avenue house.

State College police and Centre LifeLink EMS were called to 522 W. College Ave. about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, and found John “Jack” Schoenig in full cardiac arrest.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the senior Cathedral Preparatory School hockey player from Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of trauma and several others were present when he had become unconscious, police said.

The off-campus house was “allegedly” occupied by members of the Alpha Delta chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity, the university said in a news release. The building is not the fraternity’s official house.

“Penn State offers deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man,” the university said Tuesday in a news release.

The Centre County coroner’s office conducted an autopsy Monday and those results are expected to be available in about six weeks, Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal said.

Borough police and the university’s student conduct office continue to investigate Schoenig’s death.

The suspension means the fraternity, which is a member of the Interfraternity Council, loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations, the university said.

The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization, Penn State said.

Those with information about the case are urged to call State College police at 234-7150, email the department at police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.