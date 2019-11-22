Coroner’s office releases autopsy results for teen who died suddenly in State College

An Erie teenager’s death that prompted Penn State to temporarily suspend a fraternity was ruled accidental Friday by the Centre County coroner’s office.

John “Jack” Schoenig, 17, died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide, Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal announced. Schoenig was pronounced dead in October at 522 W. College Ave., State College police said.

The off-campus house was allegedly occupied by members of Chi Phi, though it was not the fraternity’s official house, Penn State said. The university placed the frat on an interim suspension three days after Schoenig’s death.

Neither borough police nor the university immediately responded to request for comment Friday night.

