State College police release photos, ask for help in identifying partygoers who broke COVID ordinance

State College police released 60 photographs Thursday of people who attended illegal gatherings in Happy Valley while the Penn State Nittany Lions made their season debut.

They’re among the hundreds who could face discipline from the university or borough police. More than 100 people gathered Saturday in the courtyards of Here State College, The Rise at State College and Penn Tower.

Masks were sparse and distancing at the off-campus apartments was nonexistent. A borough ordinance prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people who are not from the same household.

The gatherings were a “clear violation” of the ordinance, put the welfare of the community at risk and placed “undue strain” on the county’s health care system, the borough said Monday in a statement.

The photos released Thursday are part of a joint investigation between borough and university police. Penalties could include a $300 fine and sanctions from the university’s student conduct office.

Photos can be viewed at www.statecollegepa.us/DocumentCenter/View/22677/PSU-vs-Indiana-Persons-of-Intersest. Those with information may call 234-7150, send an email to police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip.

“The reckless and irresponsible gatherings that occurred this weekend fly in the face of our efforts as a community to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” Penn State President Eric Barron said Monday in a statement. “We will be working closely with the borough this weekend and throughout the rest of the football season to stop negligent behavior. I’m proud of the efforts of the majority of our students, and I am determined to hold accountable those who would jeopardize not just their own safety, but the safety of other students and of our broader community.”

The road game against Indiana may have served as a foreboding litmus test for Centre County. The Nittany Lions’ home opener is scheduled for prime time Saturday against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Fans and tailgating aren’t allowed, but interim borough Mayor Ron Filippelli was one of 12 Big Ten mayors that already expressed concern about people returning to Happy Valley to fill the void of losing decadeslong traditions.

The Big Ten made a “major mistake” and created a “dangerous situation” by scheduling Penn State’s biggest game of the year at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Filippelli said.

There were 276 active cases of COVID-19 among students at University Park as of Thursday, according to the university. More than 3,500 other students already recovered from the disease.

The amount of COVID-19 cases reported in Centre County skyrocketed after Penn State students returned.