State College police investigating another potential threat made during borough council meeting

State College police announced that they’ve referred a second potential threat from Monday’s virtual borough council meeting to the county district attorney’s office, this time involving a local resident supporting the “defund police” movement.

A Park Forest resident who identified himself as “Jeremy Swarm” spoke several times during Monday’s heated council meeting, and was admonished several times for using profanity during public comment. But it was his response to those who disagreed with his sentiment that some felt went too far.

“There are people who feel it’s a good use of their time and hours to grab the mic and say Osaze Osagie committed suicide when he didn’t pull the f------ trigger,” the man said. “I can’t believe we have white supremacist members of our communities who feel so comfortable that they can get up here and say we need more policing.

“OK, I’m just glad that you’ve given us your name and location, but I want to know where the f--- you work. What’s the name of your g----- business?”

The mayor then interrupted him, and his call was terminated.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man from State College, was shot and killed by police last year. He was set to be served a mental health warrant but, according to police, confronted them with a steak knife and was then shot once in the left shoulder and twice in the back. (Centre County’s district attorney ruled police were justified in their use of force.)

Swarm — along with several members of the 3/20 Coalition, which formed in response to Osagie’s death — took exception to several residents referring to the killing as a suicide. But Swarm was the only person whose response potentially rose to that of a threat. (It was not immediately known if he was also a member of the coalition.)

Ted Dannerth, who made the potential Second Amendment threat, was roundly greeted with condemnation immediately after his comments. Swarm’s comments were essentially ignored, with borough police Chief John Gardner making no mention of them later in the meeting when he took aim at Dannerth’s potential threat.

“That was a very heated meeting, from our understanding,” State College Lt. Greg Brauser added Tuesday. “Both sides are adamant in their perspectives, so it led to some conflicts. Emotions are high over this topic on both sides.”

The point to Monday’s borough council meeting was to discuss the 2021 budget, in which residents argued over whether to defund the police. The 3/20 Coalition called on the council to defund the police budget by 17%, or $2 million, and fund additional social services. Also at issue was whether the borough should fill eight vacant officer positions on an already-depleted force next year, or fill four positions and add a Civilian Response Team that could include mental health professionals.

The Centre Daily Times could not reach Swarm for comment.

It is not yet known what specific charges the man may face or when the district attorney might choose to pursue or drop said case.

The State College Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Monday and then another meeting Dec. 21.