State College councilwoman Katherine Yeaple announces election bid for first full term

After being appointed to State College Borough Council last fall, Katherine Oh Yeaple will seek election to a full term.

Wanting to bring a “fresh perspective and an open mind” to the governing body, Yeaple announced her candidacy in a Wednesday press release. She was appointed to her seat on council after Dan Murphy resigned last year.

“I joined the borough council in the fall of 2020 during challenging times that included the rising pandemic crisis and the increased transmission of the virus to the community wrought by the return of the university students,” Yeaple said in a statement. “COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on jobs, on the health of the local economy and on the borough’s budget.”

As a community nurse, Yeaple said the borough should invest in public health. A lack of infrastructure is reflected by “inadequate testing and chaotic vaccine distribution,” she said.

“To address these types of problems, I intend to push for the creation of a public health office to serve our area,” she said. “I hope to provide the fearless leadership that listens to and speaks for all members of our community, and that is why I am running for borough council.”

Yeaple earned her nursing degree from Penn State in 2015 and works as a registered nurse at Penn State Health services; she also earned a master’s in Urban Planning from Columbia in 1995.

Last week, State College Borough Mayor Ron Filippelli and former Councilwoman Cathy Dauler announced they will run as a team on the Democratic Party ballot in the primary election May 18. Three seats are open this election cycle.