Here’s what 6 State College employees endured to save a woman from a fire — and how they were honored

Six State College employees were honored Monday night after braving a house fire that filled several blocks with smoke last month, enduring excessive heat and smoke — some heading outside for air several times only to return — to save a woman trapped inside.

All six were treated and released for smoke inhalation at Mount Nittany Medical Center, following an afternoon fire March 18 at 801 Crabapple Court. Borough manager Tom Fountaine detailed their heroics Monday during a virtual borough council meeting, thanking them and revealing their names to the public — police officers Larry Crawford, Cameron Earnest, Dean Woodring, Benjamin Capozzi; Lt. Barrett Smith and public works employee Jonathan McClure.

“The actions of these employees reflect the highest degree of courage in the face of danger, distinguishing their actions and self-sacrifice as being above and beyond the call of duty,” Fountaine read, as six certificates appeared on screen for the six employees.

Citing bodycam footage, Fountaine recounted much of what the employees endured that day. He complimented their selflessness in dragging the woman 65 feet to safety and tending to her before themselves.

He recalled the story in chronological order, drawing attention to how the six refused to back down.

Woodring took the lead after the woman’s caretaker told him at the scene she was still inside. Even when he was thrown backward inside the garage, when he was smacked with heavy smoke and heat, he pressed on and called to the woman. With smoke covering the home from the ceiling to two feet above the floor, he used his flashlight to locate her.

He tried to get the woman to hold on to her walker so he could pull her out, but she couldn’t move. So, before the fire department arrived, he radioed additional officers and headed outside for oxygen.

Smith, Crawford, Capozzi and McClure then followed Woodring inside. Capozzi was overcome by the smoke and needed oxygen. Earnest arrived soon thereafter.

With the blaze intensifying, the other employees were forced outside for air as the garage door collapsed and two officers forced it back open. Earnest went in alone and located the victim — but couldn’t pull her out alone.

He went outside for air, and then the employees returned one last time and were able to finally pull her to the sidewalk. They were all in heavy distress, Fountaine said, but made sure to get the victim supplemental oxygen before tending to themselves.

They stayed with her until the fire department and emergency medical services arrived.

“As a very small token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude for the selfless, brave and heroic efforts, we are presenting each of these employees with a life-saving award certificate,” Fountaine said. “Unfortunately, we’re conducting this recognition virtually this evening, so that the presentation of the certificates will occur at a later time when we can be together.”

The fire that destroyed the single-story home was ruled accidental. The blaze originated from a kitchen appliance, Centre Region Council of Governments Fire Director Steve Bair previously said.

All six employees were released from the hospital the same day as the blaze. The caregiver was treated for minor injuries and also released; the woman trapped inside was treated for significant burns, but it was not immediately clear if she was still being treated Monday.