State College police looking for help finding these ‘persons of interest’ in MLK mural vandalism

State College police released images of three “persons of interest” potentially involved in recently defacing the downtown Martin Luther King Jr. mural. Photo provided/State College Police Department

State College police released images Monday of three “persons of interest” potentially involved in recently defacing the downtown Martin Luther King Jr. mural — and it’s asking the community for help in identifying them.

According to a news release, police are still looking for those responsible for stenciling the name of a white nationalist group in a red substance over part of the mural on Fraser Street. Community members with more information are asked call police at 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.

In a rare move Friday, when the crime occurred, the police department offered up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. (The crime is being investigated as a form of ethnic intimidation.)

“I can assure the community that the SCPD is utilizing every tool available to identify and hold accountable the persons who committed this hate crime,” Assistant Chief Matt Wilson said Friday in a written statement.

State College’s public works employees quickly cleaned up the vandalism upon it being reported Friday. Monday marked the first time any image publicly surfaced of “persons of interest,” in the form of stills from a nearby surveillance camera.

The organization responsible, which the Centre Daily Times has chosen not to rename since the original story, espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of their European ancestors, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It is recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.

It’s not the first time the hate group posted propaganda in Centre County.

Stickers from the group were found in January in at least 10 locations in State College. A rainbow-colored mural in Bellefonte was also marred by the group.

Both forms of vandalism were reported less than three days after hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. At least two State College men have been accused of storming the Capitol.

CDT reporter Bret Pallotto contributed to this story