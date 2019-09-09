Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Sept. 2-8 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Sept. 2 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 22-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
Benner Township:
- A 40-year-old Monroe County man was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of criminal trespassing.
Boggs Township:
- A 35-year-old Michigan man was charged Sept. 2 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities, one misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement and four summary traffic citations.
College Township:
- A 29-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 3 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and three summary traffic citations.
- A 21-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Ferguson Township:
- A 31-year-old Blair County man was charged Sept. 2 by Ferguson Township police with one felony count of retail theft.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 3 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary count of purchasing alcohol by a minor.
- A 41-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Sept. 3 by the state attorney general’s office with two misdemeanor counts of identity theft and one misdemeanor count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
- A 31-year-old State College woman was charged Thursday by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks and one ungraded count of theft by deception.
- A 26-year-old State College man was charged Friday by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Harris Township:
- A 54-year-old Centre Hall man was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Howard Township:
Mindy Jackson, 28, was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
A 35-year-old Howard man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Marion Township:
- A 38-year-old Chicago man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic citations.
- A 34-year-old Adams County woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of theft by deception.
Milesburg:
- A 35-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 30-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 3 by Patton Township police with one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
- A 26-year-old Lancaster County man was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
- A 42-year-old Pennsylvania woman was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 48-year-old Blair County man was charged Friday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Philipsburg:
- A 26-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
- A 27-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of retail theft.
- A 22-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of retail theft.
- A 48-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Sept. 3 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 50-year-old Philipsburg woman was charged Sunday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
Spring Township:
- A 28-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
- A 24-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
- A Bellefonte woman was charged Sunday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of harassment and one summary count of harassment.
State College:
- A 20-year-old Colorado man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 19-year-old California man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 51-year-old Lehigh County man was charged Sept. 3 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 19-year-old Tennessee man was charged Sept. 3 by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
- A 19-year-old York County man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one ungraded count of purchasing alcohol by a minor.
- A 22-year-old Delaware man was charged Sept. 3 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old Bethlehem man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one ungraded count each of purchasing alcohol by a minor, carrying a false identification and public drunkenness.
- A Maryland man was charged Sept. 3 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two ungraded traffic citations.
- A 22-year-old Georgia man was charged Sept. 3 by State College police with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
- A 31-year-old Pleasant Gap man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one summary count of criminal mischief.
- A 49-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one ungraded count of theft of services.
- An 18-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one ungraded count of possession of marijuana.
- A 39-year-old Mifflin County woman was charged Thursday by State College police with 13 misdemeanor counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.
- A 21-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old State College man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 31-year-old Howard woman was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Union Township:
- A 41-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
