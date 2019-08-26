Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Aug. 19-25 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Aug. 19 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
College Township:
- A 47-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 31-year-old Milesburg woman was charged Thursday by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
Gregg Township:
- A 19-year-old man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one traffic citation.
Milesburg:
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by Patton Township police with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 31-year-old Juniata County man was charged Aug. 19 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
- A 28-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Aug. 19 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 41-year-old Tioga County man was charged Saturday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of forged documents and three traffic citations.
- A 19-year-old Boston man was charged Saturday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of a violation concerning a license, one misdemeanor count of providing a fake identification to law enforcement and four traffic citations.
Philipsburg:
- A 22-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Aug. 19 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and three summary count of harassment.
Potter Township:
- Brian Schreck, 32, of Centre Hall, was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one felony each of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts indecent assault of an unconscious person, two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.
- A 48-year-old Centre Hall man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Rush Township:
- A 30-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Aug. 19 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and two traffic citations.
Snow Shoe:
- A 37-year-old North Carolina man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
State College:
- A 24-year-old Howard man was charged was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
