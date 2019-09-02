Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Aug. 26-Sept. 1 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Aug. 26 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- Amy Calhoun, 37, of Bellefonte, was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with eight misdemeanor counts of refusal to keep records as required.
- Patrick Woodring Jr., 31, of Pleasant Gap, was charged Thursday by Bellefonte police with one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver, possessing phenylpropanolamine, operating a methamphetamine lab and storing chemical waste; and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing ephedrine.
- Kristen Hockenberry, 35, of Bellefonte, was charged Thursday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing ephedrine.
- A 25-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 30-year-old Blair County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of receiving stolen property and nine summary traffic citations.
- A 37-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic citations.
- A 69-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Saturday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why are names not listed in the criminal cases report?
Names are not included because we intend to follow every case to its conclusion, which is not possible in every situation. However, we feel it is important for the public to know when and where crimes are occurring within Centre County, and to know how local police departments are spending their resources.
If names are listed, it is because we have previously published an article about the charges and plan to follow the case to its conclusion.
Boggs Township:
- A 47-year-old Clinton County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
- A 44-year-old Dauphin County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of theft of services and one summary count of harassment.
- A 29-year-old Lycoming County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
College Township:
- A 25-year-old Delaware County woman was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of retail theft instruments, providing a false identification to law enforcement and resisting arrest.
- A 31-year-old Milesburg man was charged Thursday by State College police with one felony count of providing a false written statement involving a firearm.
Ferguson Township:
- A 33-year-old State College man was charged Aug. 26 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 26-year-old State College man was charged Aug. 26 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by Ferguson Township police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two summary counts of carrying a false identification card and one summary count of purchasing alcohol by a minor.
Harris Township:
- A 38-year-old Pine Grove Mills man was charged Sunday by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment and one summary count of criminal mischief.
Howard Township:
A 27-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Huston Township:
- A 29-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Aug. 26 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
Milesburg:
- A 58-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Aug. 27 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, one misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage to property and eight summary traffic citations.
Patton Township:
- A 27-year-old State College woman was charged Aug. 26 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by deception and bad checks.
Philipsburg:
- A 27-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of intimidating a witness and one summary count of harassment.
Rush Township:
- A 31-year-old Philipsburg woman was charged Aug. 27 by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one summary traffic citation.
Snow Shoe Township:
- A 32-year-old Clarence woman was charged Aug. 26 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Spring Township:
- A 23-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Aug. 27 by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Aug. 27 by Spring Township police with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 56-year-old Mifflin County man was charged Aug. 27 by Spring Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 33-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Aug. 27 by Spring Township police with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 33-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by Spring Township police with four misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
State College:
- A 27-year-old State College man was charged Aug. 26 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one summary count of disorderly conduct and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Aug. 27 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 26-year-old Delaware man was charged Aug. 27 by Penn State police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
- A 48-year-old State College man was charged Aug. 27 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 21-year-old Warren County man was charged Aug. 27 by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol.
A 21-year-old Allegheny County man was charged Aug. 27 by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
A 33-year-old Pleasant Gap man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of DUI, one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and nine summary traffic citations.
A 27-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Saturday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, one summary count of purchasing alcohol by a minor, one summary count of carrying a false identification and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- A 19-year-old Beaver County woman was charged Saturday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
- A 22-year-old New Jersey man was charged Sunday by State College police with one felony count of criminal trespassing and one summary count of public drunkenness.
Walker Township:
- A 36-year-old Howard man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with four misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Worth Township:
- A 22-year-old Blair County man was charged Aug. 26 by state police at Rockview with one felony count each of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
