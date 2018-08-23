Man arrested after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at Beaver Stadium

Penn State police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly making a threat aimed at Beaver Stadium during football season.

According to a university press release Thursday, police arrested Charles Thomas Hitechew, of Gibsonia.

University police, along with the FBI, investigated a threat shared on Twitter on Aug. 8.

“I have decided that I’m going to commit the biggest mass shooting in history of the world, killing thousands of fans in beaver stadium during one of the games next year #f---psu,” the tweet said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This Pitt fan has serious problems everyone should report this to twitter/authorities this is not something to joke about. pic.twitter.com/8Dz6wJkuGS — PSU recruiting (@PSU_Strong) August 9, 2018

The tweet was posted from “DanielTheDuck8,” an account that has since been deleted. Police said the profile included “Hail2Pitt” and focused on Jerry Sandusky and the Penn State child abuse scandal.

An FBI agent in South Carolina met with Hitechew’s father on Aug. 15, who allegedly said his son confessed to sending the tweet.

In a separate interview, Hitechew said he got into a Twitter argument with “MustardToad” and tried to antagonize the user.

“When I would write, I would talk about Sandusky, Joe Pa and Coach (James) Franklin,” Hitechew allegedly told police. “I was trying to be a bad ass.”

Hitechew said he recognized the post was getting a lot of attention on Twitter, which made him delete his profile.

“I knew I made a stupid mistake. I wanted to tell my dad. I wanted to report it, but I didn’t know how, “ Hitechew allegedly told police.

Hitechew has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, according to the press release.

He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Casey McClain, the release said, and released on unsecured bail of $15,000.

“Penn State takes every threat seriously. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our first priority. An investigation was initiated as soon as we were made aware of the threat, and investigators worked diligently to identify a suspect and make an arrest,” University Park Police Chief Keith Morris said in the press release.