Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed last week in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between July 15 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- Dennis Hassinger, 49, of Bellefonte, was charged July 16 by Bellefonte police with one felony count each of reckless burning or exploding and criminal mischief. District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $150,000, which he did not post. He was returned to the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
- A 37-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged July 16 by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one citation for harassment.
- A 41-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of harassment, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
Benner Township:
- A 57-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license and two traffic citations.
- A 28-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boggs Township:
- A 21-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 43-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of theft of services.
College Township:
- Susan D. Smith, 59, of Port Matilda, was charged Sunday by State College police with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, three misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three citations for harassment.
Curtin Township:
- A 54-year-old Orviston man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of DUI and three summary citations.
Liberty Township:
- A 22-year-old New York man was charged July 15 by the state Fish and Boat Commission with one misdemeanor count of reckless operation of a watercraft and nine other citations.
Marion Township:
- A 65-year-old Michigan man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and three traffic citations.
Milesburg:
- A 31-year-old Milesburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Bedford with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 32-year-old Blair County man was charged Thursday by state police at Chambersburg with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three traffic citations.
- A 28-year-old Howard man was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia
- A 19-year-old Montgomery County woman was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
Philipsburg:
- A Bellefonte man was charged July 16 by state police at Rockview with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking, one felony count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Snow Shoe:
- A 41-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI and two traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State College:
- Matthew Pulsney, 36, of State College, was charged July 15 with one felony count of possession of child pornography. He waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 14.
- An 18-year-old man was charged July 16 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia.
- A 35-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
