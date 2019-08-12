Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Aug. 5-Aug. 11 in Centre County
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Aug. 5 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 32-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
Boggs Township:
- A 30-year-old Pleasant Gap woman was charged Saturday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.
Centre Hall:
- A 57-year-old Millheim man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and five traffic citations.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why are names not listed in the criminal cases report?
Names are not included because we intend to follow every case to its conclusion, which is not possible in every situation. However, we feel it is important for the public to know when and where crimes are occurring within Centre County, and to know how local police departments are spending their resources.
If names are listed, it is because we have previously published an article about the charges and plan to follow the case to its conclusion.
College Township:
- A 33-year-old Clinton County woman was charged Aug. 5 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts each of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
- A 24-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Aug. 5 by State College police with two felony counts of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
- A 28-year-old Blair County man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Ferguson Township:
- A 51-year-old Huntingdon County man was charged Aug. 5 by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one traffic citation.
Harris Township:
- A 37-year-old Milesburg man was charged Aug. 5 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Milesburg:
- A 29-year-old Clinton County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philipsburg:
- A 39-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Aug. 6 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and two traffic citations.
Rush Township:
- A 63-year-old Julian man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of making a false statement when purchasing a firearm and one misdemeanor count making a false statement.
Spring Township:
- A 27-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
State College:
- A 41-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of public drunkenness.
Comments