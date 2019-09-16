Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Sept. 9-15 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Sept. 9 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- An 18-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two summary counts of harassment, two summary counts of criminal mischief and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 29-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday by Bellefonte police with two misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt of theft from a vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
Benner Township:
- A State College man was charged Sept. 10 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.
- A 21-year-old Cambria County man was charged Sept. 10 by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, one ungraded count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and four summary traffic citations.
- A 29-year-old York County woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 26-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of an inmate procuring a weapon.
College Township:
- An 18-year-old Florida man was charged Sept. 9 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- A 57-year-old Delaware man was charged Sept. 10 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 20-year-old Massachusetts man was charged Sept. 10 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of providing a false identification to law enforcement and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol while a minor and disorderly conduct.
- A 20-year-old Bucks County man was charged Sept. 10 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one summary count each of carrying a false identification, purchasing alcohol while a minor and public drunkenness.
- A 27-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, two summary traffic citations and one ungraded traffic citation.
Ferguson Township:
- A 35-year-old Huntingdon County man was charged Sept. 10 by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by Ferguson Township police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- A 36-year-old Cambria County man was charged Thursday by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 22-year-old Huntingdon County man was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one ungraded traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 27-year-old Illinois woman was charged Saturday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Harris Township:
- A 40-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Miles Township:
A 31-year-old Rebersburg woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Patton Township:
- A 39-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 10 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
- A 28-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Sept. 10 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of theft of property lost by mistake and retail theft.
- A 36-year-old Coburn man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
- An 18-year-old Michigan man was charged Sunday by Patton Township police with one felony count each of access device fraud, retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.
- A 19-year-old Michigan man was charged Sunday by Patton Township police with one felony count each of access device fraud, retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit access device fraud.
- An 18-year-old Michigan man was charged Sunday by Patton Township police with one felony count of access device fraud, one felony count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- An 18-year-old Michigan man was charged Sunday by Patton Township police with one felony count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud.
State College:
- An 18-year-old New York man was charged Sept. 9 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- An 18-year-old Montgomery County woman was charged Sept. 9 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 24-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 9 by State College police with one ungraded count each of criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking.
- A 20-year-old New Jersey man was charged Sept. 9 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 32-year-old Chester County man was charged Wednesday by the state police Liquor Control Enforcement Board with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 20-year-old Delaware County man was charged Wednesday by the state police Liquor Control Enforcement Board with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol by a minor and public drunkenness.
- A 20-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, indecent exposure and open lewdness, and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 21-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
