Here are the criminal cases filed Sept. 16-22 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Sept. 16 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 52-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Saturday by state police at Bedford with one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benner Township:
- A 37-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
College Township:
- A 20-year-old Butler County man was charged Sept. 16 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ferguson Township:
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 16 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and harassment.
- A 58-year-old man was charged Sept. 16 by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 33-year-old Clinton County man was charged Wednesday by Ferguson Township with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 28-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 17 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of making a false report, one misdemeanor count of animal neglect and one summary count each of cruelty to animals and abandoning a dog.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one ungraded count of DUI and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- An 18-year-old Huntingdon County man was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of trespassing.
Philipsburg:
- A 52-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Sept. 17 by state police at Hollidaysburg with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanor counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rush Township:
- A 28-year-old Osceola Mills man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and one summary count each of harassment and public drunkenness.
Snow Shoe:
- A 46-year-old Michigan woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 23-year-old Clarence man was charged Wednesday by state police at Hollidaysburg with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanor counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 24-year-old Julian man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and five summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 29-year-old Columbia County man was charged Sept. 16 by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and two summary traffic citations.
State College:
- A 29-year-old State College man was charged Sept. 16 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of harassment.
- A 30-year-old Boalsburg man was charged Sept. 16 by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man was charged Sept. 16 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of stalking and one misdemeanor and summary count of harassment.
- An 18-year-old Allegheny County woman was charged Sept. 17 by Penn State police with one ungraded count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 20-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Sept. 17 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- An 18-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Sept. 17 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of providing a false identification to law enforcement and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol as a minor and disorderly conduct.
- A 22-year-old Chester County woman was charged Sept. 17 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old Delaware County man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary sound count purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 29-year-old State College man was charged Saturday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Taylor Township:
- A 19-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession with intent to delivery, five misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 48-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and selling offensive weapons.
Worth Township:
- A 24-year-old Blair County man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of attempting to elude an officer and eight summary traffic citations.
