Here are the criminal cases filed Oct. 21-27 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Oct. 21 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 33-year-old woman was charged Oct. 21 by State College police with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 36-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Oct. 21 by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing urine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 23-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Oct. 21 by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of evidence tampering and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 33-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- A 29-year-old man was charged Friday by Bellefonte police with one felony count of possession with intent to delivery and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benner Township:
- A 50-year-old Delaware County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 27-year-old Snyder County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession of contraband and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 42-year-old man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession of contraband and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
College Township:
- An 18-year-old New York man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 19-year-old New York man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old Maryland man was charged Thursday by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 19-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary traffic citations.
- A 55-year-old Centre Hall woman was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Ferguson Township:
- A 25-year-old Warren County man was charged Friday by Ferguson Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Howard:
- A 38-year-old Fleming man was charged Oct. 21 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 44-year-old Howard man was charged Sunday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Huston Township:
- A 46-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of using an incapacitation device and simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.
Milesburg:
- A 40-year-old Milesburg woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 20-year-old State College woman was charged Tuesday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- Chelsea Vacich, 27, of State College, was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Why are names not listed in the criminal cases report?
Names are not included because we intend to follow every case to its conclusion, which is not possible in every situation. However, we feel it is important for the public to know when and where crimes are occurring within Centre County, and to know how local police departments are spending their resources.
If names are listed, it is because we have previously published an article about the charges and plan to follow the case to its conclusion.
Philipsburg:
- A 22-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI, and four summary traffic citations.
Potter Township:
- A 56-year-old Centre Hall man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with four misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Rush Township:
- A 21-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spring Township:
- A 21-year-old Lycoming County man was charged Oct. 21 by state police at Rockview with eight misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one ungraded traffic citation.
State College:
- A 23-year-old man was charged Oct. 21 by State College police with two felony counts of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of criminal mischief and harassment.
- A 21-year-old Chester County man was charged Tuesday by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- An 18-year-old New York man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 21-year-old was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol.
- A 21-year-old State College woman was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- An 18-year-old Florida woman was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- A 21-year-old New York man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 23-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and one ungraded count of public drunkenness.
Worth Township:
- A 39-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 33-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
