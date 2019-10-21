Here are the criminal cases filed Oct. 14-20 in Centre County

Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Oct. 14 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.

College Township:

Ferguson Township:

A 36-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by Ferguson Township police with one felony count of retail theft.

Gregg Township:

Halfmoon Township:

Marion Township:

Patton Township:

Philipsburg:

State College:

A 19-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of activating a false alarm, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.

A 20-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 20-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old New York man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one summary count of carrying a false identification.

A 19-year-old New Jersey man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

A 22-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

A 28-year-old Moshannon man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, three misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property, one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

An 18-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old New York man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one ungraded count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old New York man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one summary count of disorderly conduct and one ungraded count of harassment.

A 19-year-old New Jersey man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old Connecticut man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.

A 28-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by State College police with two felony counts each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

A State College man was charged Saturday by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

A 27-year-old Snyder County man was charged Sunday by Penn State police with two felony counts of robbery, one felony count each of aggravated assault and arrest prior to requisition, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of a crime, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of public drunkenness.