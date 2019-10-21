Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Oct. 14-20 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Oct. 14 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
College Township:
- A 19-year-old North Carolina man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old Bucks County man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old California man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- An 18-year-old California woman was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
- A 20-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was charged Oct. 14 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 37-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Edward Lewis, 41, of New Jersey, was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of prostitution and one summary traffic citation.
- Taylor Randall, 26, of Cambria County, was charged Thursday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of prostitution and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 56-year-old Mifflin County man was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of a fraudulent registration and one summary traffic citation.
- An 18-year-old State College man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 38-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Ferguson Township:
- A 22-year-old Maryland man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
A 36-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by Ferguson Township police with one felony count of retail theft.
- A 55-year-old Cumberland County man was charged Saturday by Patton Township police with one felony count of arrest prior to requisition.
Gregg Township:
- A 50-year-old Venango County man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with seven misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one summary count of restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Halfmoon Township:
- A 44-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Marion Township:
- A 29-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Patton Township:
- A 19-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI, and one summary count each of purchasing alcohol as a minor and reckless driving.
- A 20-year-old Blair County man was charged Wednesday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philipsburg:
- A 38-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Oct. 14 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of retail theft.
- A 34-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Saturday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of retail theft.
State College:
- A 19-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of activating a false alarm, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old New York man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one summary count of carrying a false identification.
- A 19-year-old New Jersey man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 22-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 28-year-old Moshannon man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, three misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property, one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 21-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
An 18-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 19-year-old New York man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one ungraded count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old New York man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 25-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one summary count of disorderly conduct and one ungraded count of harassment.
- A 19-year-old New Jersey man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old Connecticut man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 28-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by State College police with two felony counts each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- A State College man was charged Saturday by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 27-year-old Snyder County man was charged Sunday by Penn State police with two felony counts of robbery, one felony count each of aggravated assault and arrest prior to requisition, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of a crime, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and one summary count of public drunkenness.
