Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Oct. 7-13 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Oct. 7 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 34-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Thursday by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
Benner Township:
- A 34-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a offensive weapon.
- A 51-year-old Florida man was charged Saturday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Boggs Township:
- A 45-year-old Venango County man was charged Oct. 7 by state police at Rockview with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.
Centre Hall:
- Simon Burns, 40, of Centre Hall, was charged Thursday by the state police with 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and 79 misdemeanor counts of displaying sexual materials.
College Township:
- A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was charged Oct. 7 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count each of public drunkenness and purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 19-year-old Dauphin County man was charged Oct. 8 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Oct. 8 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged Oct. 8 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old Luzerne County man was charged Oct. 8 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- An 18-year-old Chester County man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- An 18-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ferguson Township:
- A 34-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Oct. 8 by the Pennsylvania Office of the State Inspector General with one felony count each of fraudulently obtaining food stamps and receiving services through false statements.
- A 55-year-old Clinton County man was charged Oct. 8 by the Pennsylvania Office of the State Inspector General with one felony count of receiving services through false statements.
Halfmoon Township:
- A 36-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Oct. 8 by state police at Rockview with with two misdemeanor and one summary count of harassment.
Millheim:
- A 31-year-old Millheim woman was charged Oct. 7 by state police at Bedford with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patton Township:
- A 42-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 7 by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 7 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
- A 24-year-old State College man was charged Oct. 7 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of transporting a brewed beverage, selling a brewed beverage not for consumption and unlawful sale of liquor.
- A 52-year-old Delaware County man was charged Oct. 8 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 26-year-old Port Matilda woman was charged Oct. 8 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 27-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Oct. 8 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 27-year-old Maryland man was charged Oct. 8 by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 30-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Oct. 8 by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Philipsburg:
- A 32-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one ungraded count of endangering the welfare of child and one summary count each of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Rush Township:
- A 27-year-old from Clearfield County was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with eight misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and six summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- Garrett Gunsallus, 24, of Centre Hall, was charged Wednesday by Spring Township police with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.
- An 18-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with 13 misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- A 37-year-old Michigan man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
State College:
- A 20-year-old York County man was charged Oct. 7 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count of carrying a false identification and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 23-year-old Connecticut man was charged Oct. 7 by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with two misdemeanor counts each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 24-year-old Erie County man was charged Oct. 7 by State College police with one misdemeanor count of harassment and one ungraded count of simple assault.
- A 21-year-old Monroe County man was charged Oct. 8 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A Florida woman was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and four summary traffic citations.
- A 22-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by State College police with one felony count each of intercepting communications and disclosing intercepted communications.
- A 48-year-old Boalsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Saturday by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Taylor Township
- A 40-year-old Blair County man was charged Oct. 8 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- A 35-year-old Port Matilda man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with eight misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 43-year-old Blair County man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of homicide by vehicle by DUI, one felony count of accidents involving death while not licensed, three misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
Walker Township:
- A 33-year-old Mingoville man was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
- A 26-year-old Mingoville woman was charged Thursday by state police at Rockview with one summary count of harassment and one ungraded count of simple assault.
Worth Township:
- A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man was charged Oct. 8 by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one summary traffic citation.
- A 49-year-old Blair County man was charged Oct. 8 state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and five summary traffic citations.
Comments