Here are the criminal cases filed Nov. 11-17 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Nov. 11 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
College Township:
- A 35-year-old Howard man was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 45-year-old Mifflin County man was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of bad checks and receiving stolen property, and one summary count of failure to notify authorities about an address change.
- A 23-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic citation.
- A 37-year-old New Jersey man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 25-year-old Port Matilda woman was charged Thursday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Ferguson Township:
- A 19-year-old State College man was charged Tuesday by Ferguson Township police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Philipsburg:
- A 34-year-old Philipsburg woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
Rush Township:
- A 30-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Thursday by state police at Clarion with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and six summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 53-year-old Centre Hall woman was charged Friday by Spring Township police with one misdemeanor count of bad checks.
State College:
- A 44-year-old State College woman was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft of services and theft by deception, and one summary count of bad checks.
- A 21-year-old New York man was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 24-year-old Harrisburg man was charged Wednesday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
- A 23-year-old Washington County man was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 22-year-old State College man was charged Thursday by state police at Hollidaysburg with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- An 18-year-old Virginia man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 23-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Sunday by State College police with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, one summary count each of defiant trespass and public drunkenness, and one ungraded count of harassment.
- A 20-year-old New York woman was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of carrying a false identification card.
Walker Township
- A 45-year-old Clinton County woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
