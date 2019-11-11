Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Nov. 4-10 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Nov. 4 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 37-year-old Snow Shoe woman was charged Tuesday by Bellefonte police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Benner Township:
- A 40-year-old man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of procuring a weapon.
- A 34-year-old Rebersburg man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
Boggs Township:
- A 46-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Sunday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief.
College Township:
- A 32-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Nov. 4 by State College police with one felony count of providing a false written statement to purchase a firearm.
- A 24-year-old Lehigh County man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary traffic citations.
- A 46-year-old Pleasant Gap woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with three misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft of property lost by mistake and receiving stolen property.
- A 19-year-old New Jersey man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 58-year-old State College woman was charged Friday by State College police with one felony count of retail theft.
- A 29-year-old Northumberland County man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two summary traffic citations.
Harris Township:
- A 75-year-old Boalsburg man was charged Friday by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.
Marion Township:
- A 34-year-old Cambria County man was charged Thursday by the state police Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
Patton Township:
- A 36-year-old Spring Mills man was charged Wednesday by Patton Township police with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
- A 23-year-old State College man was charged Friday by Patton Township police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Potter Township:
- A 54-year-old New York man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Port Matilda:
- A 63-year-old Port Matilda woman was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and four summary traffic citations.
Rush Township:
- A 68-year-old Philipsburg man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and three summary traffic citations.
Spring Township:
- A 21-year-old Luzerne County woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic citation.
State College:
- A 21-year-old Texas man was charged Nov. 4 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 19-year-old Connecticut man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nnaemeka Ani, 24, of State College, was charged Tuesday by State College police with three felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing.
- A 22-year-old Maryland man was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of stalking one misdemeanor and summary count each of harassment.
- A 30-year-old State College woman was charged Tuesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
- A 19-year-old Bucks County woman was charged Tuesday by Penn State police with one ungraded count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old State College woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 19-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one ungraded count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- A 19-year-old Montgomery County man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 21-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and two traffic citations.
- A 20-year-old State College man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault, two summary counts of harassment and one summary count of disorderly conduct.
- A 21-year-old New Jersey man was charged Thursday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one summary count each of public drunkenness and defiant trespassing.
- A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 21-year-old Lycoming County woman was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 22-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of retail theft and providing a false identification to law enforcement, and one summary count of public drunkenness.
- An 18-year-old New York man was charged Friday by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 23-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and one summary count each of retail theft and public drunkenness.
