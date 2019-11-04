Crime
Here are the criminal cases filed Oct. 28-Nov. 3 in Centre County
Below is a list of criminal cases filed between Oct. 28 and Sunday in Centre County. The information was gathered from the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System.
Bellefonte:
- A 27-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Oct. 28 by Bellefonte police with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count each of disorderly conduct and harassment.
College Township:
- A 37-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Oct. 28 by State College police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
- A 27-year-old man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Ferguson Township:
- A 44-year-old man was charged Wednesday by Ferguson Township police with one felony and misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and one misdemeanor count each of theft of secondary metal and conspiracy to commit theft of secondary metal.
Gregg Township:
- A 54-year-old Blair County man was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of possession of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three summary traffic citations.
- A 56-year-old Spring Mills man was charged Saturday by state police at Rockview with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16 and corruption of minors, and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 16.
Milesburg:
- A 44-year-old Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count of DUI.
Philipsburg:
- A 29-year-old Clearfield County woman was charged Oct. 28 by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Potter Township:
- A 49-year-old Boalsburg woman was charged Friday by state police at Rockview with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic citations.
Rush Township:
- A 32-year-old Clearfield County man was charged Tuesday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of harassment.
Spring Township:
- A 28-year-old Pleasant Gap woman was charged Sunday by state police at Rockview with one misdemeanor count each of stalking and simple assault, and one summary count of harassment.
State College:
- A Delaware County man was charged Oct. 28 by Penn State police with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A Port Matilda man was charged Oct. 28 by Penn State police with two misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 20-year-old Fayette County man was charged Wednesday by the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.
- A 21-year-old New Jersey woman was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 36-year-old Boalsburg man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
- A 24-year-old Pittsburgh man was charged Wednesday by State College police with one felony count of strangulation, one summary count of harassment and one ungraded count of simple assault.
- A 23-year-old State College man was charged Friday by State College police with one misdemeanor count each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcohol.
- A 21-year-old Miami man was charged Friday by Penn State police with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and one summary traffic citation.
Taylor Township:
- Cameron Weaver, 39, of Port Matilda, was charged Oct. 28 by state police at Bedford with one felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13.
