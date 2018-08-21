State College schools declared safe from mold, ready for 1st day of class

State College students hoping to get a few extra days of summer vacation were given some disappointing news Tuesday.

Mount Nittany Middle and Corl Street and Radio Park elementary schools were deemed safe from mold and will be ready for students for the first day of school on Monday, according to the district.

Citing record rainfall, the State College Area School District on Friday announced the discovery of mold in the the three school buildings.

According to Tuesday’s release, air quality test results from an independent contractor indicated the two elementary schools and the middle school — with the exception of the library — are cleared of mold.

Mount Nittany’s library is still being cleaned and has additional air quality tests set for later this week. The library’s closure, however, does not affect the rest of the building.

“We are grateful to the contractors for their cleanup of the impacted schools,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said. “Additionally, we appreciate our faculty members for their flexibility and patience while the problem was resolved.”

O’Donnell updated parents on the mold situation in an email Tuesday morning.

He explained that the mold was created by the combination of insufficient airflow and high humidity. To clear out the mold, the contractor dehumidified the building, cleaned the surfaces with an antimicrobial gel and purified the environment with industrial air scrubbers.

“We appreciate your patience as we worked through this unfortunate situation,” he said in the email. “We’re happy our faculty and staff will be back in the buildings preparing for the first day of school.”