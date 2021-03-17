Education
Who’s running for school board positions in Centre County?
The official list of candidates for Centre County’s school boards is now set.
The petition challenging deadline for the May 18 municipal primary was Tuesday; candidates have until March 24 to withdraw from the race.
Those running for school board will handle challenges like financial and policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and specific issues like the fate of the Bellefonte Area School District’s “Red Raider” mascot.
Here’s the full list of candidates:
Bald Eagle Area School District
School Director (Region 1, 2 seats)
Timothy Nilson
Mary Ann Hamilton
School Director (Region 2, 1 seat)
Mark Kresovich
Tina Greene
Bellefonte Area School District
School Director (4 seats)
Rodney Musser
Jon Guizar
Jeff Steiner
Jack Bechdel II
Jordan Emely
Andrea Royer
Penns Valley Area School District
School Director (2 seats)
Allen Miller
Edward Delaney
Lisa Bierlein
School Director (Region 2)
Patricia Battaglia
School Director (Region 3)
Marcia Kimler
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District
School Director (No. 1, interim, 1 seat)
Timothy Bainey
Aaron Danko
School Director (No. 3, 1 seat)
Nancy Lamb
Amy Yoder
School Director (No. 4, interim, 1 seat)
Jennifer Romano
Tiffany Warlow
School Director (No. 5, 1 seat)
Dustin Minarchick
Mary Holden
Bradley Siegfried
State College Area School District
School Director (4 seats)
Deborah Anderson
Dawn Lorenz
Scott Fozard
Peter Buck
David Hutchinson
Jackie Huff
Michelle Young
Carline Crevecoeur
Comments