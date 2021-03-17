Who’s running for school board positions in Centre County?

The official list of candidates for Centre County’s school boards is now set.

The petition challenging deadline for the May 18 municipal primary was Tuesday; candidates have until March 24 to withdraw from the race.

Those running for school board will handle challenges like financial and policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and specific issues like the fate of the Bellefonte Area School District’s “Red Raider” mascot.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Bald Eagle Area School District

School Director (Region 1, 2 seats)

Timothy Nilson

Mary Ann Hamilton

School Director (Region 2, 1 seat)

Mark Kresovich

Tina Greene

Bellefonte Area School District

School Director (4 seats)

Rodney Musser

Jon Guizar

Jeff Steiner

Jack Bechdel II

Jordan Emely

Andrea Royer

Penns Valley Area School District

School Director (2 seats)

Allen Miller

Edward Delaney

Lisa Bierlein

School Director (Region 2)

Patricia Battaglia

School Director (Region 3)

Marcia Kimler

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District

School Director (No. 1, interim, 1 seat)

Timothy Bainey

Aaron Danko

School Director (No. 3, 1 seat)

Nancy Lamb

Amy Yoder

School Director (No. 4, interim, 1 seat)

Jennifer Romano

Tiffany Warlow

School Director (No. 5, 1 seat)

Dustin Minarchick

Mary Holden

Bradley Siegfried

State College Area School District

School Director (4 seats)

Deborah Anderson

Dawn Lorenz

Scott Fozard

Peter Buck

David Hutchinson

Jackie Huff

Michelle Young

Carline Crevecoeur