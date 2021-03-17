Who’s running for State College Borough mayor, council member? Here’s the official list

The local primary ballot for State College Borough’s public offices is finally set.

The full list of candidates for the May 18 primary was made official Tuesday evening, on the deadline for candidates to make any objections to nomination petitions — with two candidates for mayor, seven candidates for three council seats, and one unopposed candidate for constable. The open council seats are from Theresa Lafer, Evan Myers and Katherine Yeaple. (Myers and Lafer have reached back-to-back term limits and cannot run again for two more years.)

The deadline to withdraw from a race is March 24.

In Pennsylvania, voters can only vote for candidates in their political party during a primary election. The final day to register or make changes to a voter’s registration before the primary is May 3. To check or make updates, visit votespa.com; for local updates, go to centrecountyvotes.com.

Mayor (4-year term)

Jim Leous, D: He has served on the State College Area School District Board of Directors for three terms and is a former board vice president who helped plan the new district high school building. He chaired the district communications committee and helped draft the school Inclusive Excellence Policy, which described the board’s vision for diversity, equity and inclusivity. He also believes local government will play a crucial role in the country’s future. “Local government needs to provide the bridge to economic recovery for all of us and help rebuild a sense of cooperation and well-being,” he said.

Ezra Nanes, D: Nanes ran against Republican Jake Corman in 2018, in the hopes of becoming state senator in the 34th District, but lost with 44.2% of the vote. The Democrat was also one of 11 candidates last year to replace Borough Councilman Dan Murphy, who resigned in August, although the council ultimately appointed Katherine Yeaple instead. He has voiced support for the borough’s Community Oversight Board and remains committed to “strong, empathetic leadership, constructive and unifying public discourse, and governance that is responsive to the needs of the community.”

Borough Council (3 seats; 4-year term)

Gopal Balachandran, D: A Penn State law professor, Balachandran decided to run earlier this year, shortly after the death of his father, a political junkie “horrified” by the path the country’s taken after 2016. The former public defender emphasized the importance of building a new relationship between the police and community, along with treating all borough members with equality and respect. He supported both the implementation of a Civilian Response Team and Community Oversight Board.

Richard Biever, D: Biever is the co-director of Singing Onstage and the artistic director for Fuse Productions. As a result, he said he understands the economic impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, an issue he plans to prioritize as a council member. Among his other priorities include advocating for a $15 minimum wage, “reallocation” of police funding toward social services and advocating for efforts to address climate change.

Catherine Dauler, D: A former councilwoman, Dauler previously served four terms on borough council, including two years as its president. She specifically pointed to three crises she hoped to address: COVID-19 and its financial impact, the pandemic’s effect on local businesses, and attacks on borough leaders over the response to the tragedy of Osaze Osagie,a 29-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police in 2019.

Ronald Filippelli, D: As the current (interim) mayor, who took over when Don Hahn resigned to become a district judge, Filippelli previously promised he wouldn’t run again for that position. But he didn’t say anything about council. He didn’t anticipate running at this time last year, but he believes the borough is in need of strong, experienced leadership to get through a difficult time. Filippelli previously served two terms on borough council, including one as council president.

Divine Lipscomb, D: Lipscomb’s rise from the gang life in Brooklyn to a model Penn State adult learner has been well-documented. He was a featured speaker at the university’s 2019 State of State Conference, where he shared how he was imprisoned before burying himself in books, suffering a DUI and then persevering. He’s running on a platform centered on combating poverty and reinforcing equity.

Jacob Werner, R: Werner didn’t issue a news release on his candidacy like his colleagues, but his inclusion here shouldn’t be a surprise. Werner was among 11 candidates last year vying to become an interim council member after the surprise resignation of Dan Murphy. A Penn State research professor and attending veterinarian for Agricultural Animals and Wildlife, his priorities include fostering business development, helping families grow, highlighting fiscal responsibility and making all feel welcome.

Katherine Yeaple, D: A registered nurse at Penn State Health services, Yeaple was appointed an interim council member last year following Dan Murphy’s resignation. She most recently introduced an Anti-Asian Hate Crime Resolution on Monday, and it passed unanimously. In the future, she intends to push “for the creation of a public health office to serve our area,” and said she plans to continue bringing a fresh perspective and an open mind to the governing body.

Constable (6-year term)

Donald “DJ” Watkins, R: A former Naval officer, Watkins boasts more than two decades worth of experience in special operations (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and strategic planning in support of the Department of Defense. He is running unopposed.