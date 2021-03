Here’s a look at who’s running in municipal races across Centre County in the May 18 primary

With more than a dozen contested races, candidates who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming municipal election are official.

Candidates had until Tuesday to make objections to nomination petitions. On May 18, Centre County voters will get to choose who will go on to run in the November general election for the opportunity to serve in a municipal seat.

The deadline to withdraw from the race is March 24.

To register to vote or make updates to your voter registration, visit votespa.com; for local updates, go to centrecountyvotes.com.

Here’s who is running in the municipal primary:

Bellefonte Borough

Mayor

Gene Johnson Jr., R

Borough Council (1st Ward)

Rita Purnell, R

Melissa Hombosky, D

Kent Bernier, R

Katherine Thatcher, D

Jon Eaton, D

Borough Council (2nd Ward)

Barbara Dann, R

Randall Brachbill, R

Borough Council (3rd Ward)

Anne Walker, D

Jeffery Puhala, R

Michael Prendergast, D

Borough Tax Collector

Debra Burger, R

Centre Hall Borough

Mayor

Ledon Young, D

Borough Council

Kathryn Long, D

Daniel Smith, R

Borough Tax Collector

Michele Whitman, R

Howard Borough

Mayor

Deborah Simoncek, R

Borough Council

Philip Winchell, R

Lydia Watters, D

John Gribble, R

Milesburg Borough

Borough Council

Frederick Kellerman, R

Plummer Davidson, R

Millheim Borough

Mayor

Stephen Myers, D

Borough Council

Cecilia Gallup, D

Nickelaus Engle, D

Borough Tax Collector

Kathy Highbaugh, D

Constable

Melanie Morrison, D

Philipsburg Borough

Mayor

John Streno, R

Borough Council

Barbara Gette, D

Faith Maguire, R

Jerry Lese, R

James Stiver, R

Borough Tax Collector

Julie Johnston, R

Port Matilda Borough

Borough Council

John Fogleman, D

Borough Tax Collector

Kelly Fogleman, D

Snow Shoe Borough

Mayor

William Dudish, R

Borough Council

Bruck Houck, R

Chad Marshal, D

Tim Killinger, R

Chris Barton, R

Borough Tax Collector

Dennis Klinger, D

Unionville Borough

Mayor (interim)

Aaron King, R

Benner Township

Township Supervisor

Randall Moyer, R

Township Supervisor (interim)

Thomas Moyer, R

Constable

James Millinder, R

Boggs Township

Township Supervisor

David Veneziano II, R

Leo Bomboy, R

Township Tax Collector

Sharon Yangula, R

College Township

Township Council

L. Eric Bernier, D

Anthony Fragola, R

Dustin Best, D

Curtin Township

Township Supervisor

Emile Weaver, D

Jeffrey Harter, D

Township Auditor

Donna Miller, D

Township Tax Collector

Heather Burfield, D

Ferguson Township

Township Supervisor

Tierra Williams, D

Patti Higgins, R

Jeremie Thompson, R

Lisa Strickland, D

Constable

Council Nedd, D

Gregg Township

Township Supervisor

Ben Haupt, R

Ashley Lesniak, R

Charles Bierlein, R

Township Supervisor (interim)

Dan Hall, R

Cathy J. Arney, R

Ben Haupt, R

Ashley Lesniak, R

Township Auditor

Thomas Corman, R

Township Tax Collector

Donna Miller, R

Haines Township

Township Supervisor

Daryl Schafer, R

Halfmoon Township

Township Supervisor

Ronald Servello, R

Danelle Del Corso, D

Rose Ann Hoover, D

Township Tax Collector

Brett Laird, R

Harris Township

Township Supervisor (two positions)

Franklin Harden, R

Dennis Hameister, D

Howard Township

Township Supervisor

Steven Kepler, R

Township Tax Collector

Sheila Yoder, R

Huston Township

Township Supervisor

Karen Dillon-Ballock, R

Township Tax Collector

Eva Gill, R

Constable

Allen Murchison, R

Tyler Bierly, R

Liberty Township

Township Supervisor

P. Dennis Bechdel, R

Carl Brungard Jr., R

Township Tax Collector

Joyce Beaty, R

Constable

Matt Winslow, R

Marion Township

Township Tax Collector

R. Brian McCauley, R

Miles Township

Township Supervisor

Jason Bartlebaugh, R

Township Tax Collector

Carrie Rishel, R

Patton Township

Township Supervisor

Sultan Magruder, D

Pamela Robb, D

Township Supervisor (interim)

Betsy Whitman, D

Constable

Ron Quinn Jr., R

Penn Township

Township Supervisor

Henry Beiler, R

Township Auditor

Penny Royer, R

Township Tax Collector

Lisa Auman, R

Potter Township

Township Auditor (interim)

Carol Corman, R

Constable

Joe Zaffuto, R

Theodore Dannerth, R

Rush Township

Township Supervisor

Pat Romano Jr., R

Donald Travis, R

Township Tax Collector

Matthew Foster, R

Constable

Donald Travis, R

Snow Shoe Township

Township Supervisor

John Yecina, D

Township Tax Collector

Tara Guenot, D

Constable

Ritchie Brown, R

Spring Township

Township Supervisor

Dave Capperella, R

Township Auditor

Brad Sottile, D

Township Tax Collector

Alice Hinton, R

Constable

Yamina Cunningham, D

Taylor Township

Township Supervisor

Leonard Ellenberger, R

Samantha Friday, R

Township Tax Collector

Michelle Reese, R

Union Township

Township Tax Collector

Roy Reeve, R

Walker Township

Township Supervisor

Keith Harter, D

Township Tax Collector

Kathy Fye, R

Cheryl Vonada, R

Worth Township

Township Supervisor

Warren Daughenbaugh, R

Township Tax Collector

Kristine Zerby, R

Constable

Jeffery Chiston, R