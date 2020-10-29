Here’s what the Penn State president said in response to ‘another’ tragedy in Walter Wallace Jr.

Penn State President Eric Barron called for an end to the recent pattern of “tragic events” while offering condolences to the friends and family of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police Monday.

Barron wrote a brief open letter to the Penn State community Wednesday, where he addressed the “heartrending account” of Wallace. The man, who reportedly suffered from bipolar disorder and was in crisis, brandished a knife before he was shot and killed by two officers. They were not carrying Tasers.

“We join with those seeking transparency and answers; we denounce the subsequent violence that has ensued in the city of Philadelphia; we call for an end to these tragic events; and we mourn with those whose hearts are breaking,” Barron wrote.

“We remain committed to our ongoing work to upend systemic racism and create a culture defined by equity and justice. As an institution of higher education, Penn State plays a significant role in the drive for real and lasting change to the structures that have created vast inequities in our country.”

Wallace’s death has drawn local comparisons to the death of State College resident Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by police last March after reportedly charging them with a steak knife. Police were there to serve a mental health warrant.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna ruled last May the police were justified in their use of force, although a number of local activists vehemently disagreed with the decision. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement it is investigating the most recent incident.

“This is a sad and painful moment for our state affected by a tragedy that is inflicting emotional anguish and fear on our communities of color, and also on those who struggle with mental illness,” Barron wrote. “My heart is heavy as I think about the traumatic effect that the loss of another Black life has on our entire community, especially our students, faculty and staff of color.”

Barron outlined several resources to help students, employees and community members “heal.” Among them:

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) are available

The Penn State Crisis Line (1-877-229-6400) is a 24/7 toll-free service staffed by licensed professionals available to all Penn Staters. Community member can also text the 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting “LIONS” to 741741.

The Penn State Employee Assistance Program, through the EAP+Work/Life program, offers short-term counseling from licensed EAP professionals, by phone, email or in person to help employees better cope with personal, family and work issues. More information is available at https://hr.psu.edu/health-matters/employee-assistance-program.

Philadelphia police union President John McNesby defended the officers, who have reportedly been relegated to desk duty pending the investigation. He said in a statement the police “are being vilified for doing their job” and added they’re both traumatized, too.

Riots and protests have raged in the days since, with 172 people arrested and 53 officers injured.